A healthcare worker at a cancer hospital in Cardiff has died after contracting coronavirus, Velindre University NHS Trust has confirmed.

Donna Campbell, a support worker at Velindre Hospital in Whitchurch, died at University Hospital of Wales on Friday with Covid-19.

The NHS trust said staff at the hospital were "completely heartbroken".

Steve Ham, the chief executive of the trust, said she "would always be remembered" at the hospital.

He said: "We are devastated to have lost a member of the Velindre family.

"We will always remember her as a dedicated, hard-working member of our nursing team who was proud to work for the NHS."

A tribute from the trust said Ms Campbell's "warm and genuine nature" comforted people in difficult times.

It added: "She was without doubt a treasured member of our work family who could light up a room with her infectious laugh and bubbly personality, but at the same time she had the most wonderful ability to comfort and care for people.''