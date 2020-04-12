Tributes to cyclist Robert Holmes after crash near Menai Bridge
- 12 April 2020
Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died after a crash.
Robert Holmes, 36, died following a crash with a vehicle at Pentraeth Road, near Menai Bridge, Anglesey, on Friday evening.
His family were "heartbroken" and said: "He will be dreadfully missed by his three boys Aaron, Jack and Connor and his whole family and friends."
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area between 20:45 and 21:10 BST.