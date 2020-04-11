Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police said it would deal with people who "blatantly disregard the Covid-19 restrictions"

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions for the sixth time.

Dyfed-Powys Police said he was the first person in the force area to be arrested for causing a public nuisance with regards to the restrictions.

The man, from Llwynhendy, Llanelli, was arrested after previously being fined five times for similar breaches.

Police said he drove around with "total disregard for the law and for the health and well-being" of others.

Roads Policing Inspector Andrew Williams said: "While our aim is to engage with the public who still travel on non-essential business there is a time when we have to take enforcement action.

"This is an example of how we will proactively deal with those persons who continue to blatantly disregard the Covid-19 restrictions and the health and well-being of our communities.

"I also hope that this serves as reassurance for our communities that officers are conducting high visibility patrols and engaging with those on the roads and using the powers given to us in the new legislation."