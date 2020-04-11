Image copyright Cardiff and Vale University Health Board Image caption Mr Roberts worked as a nurse in the Cardiff and Vale health board area

A nurse has died after contracting coronavirus, Cardiff and Vale health board has confirmed.

Gareth Roberts had worked as a nurse at sites across the health board since the 1980s, coming out of retirement in January 2015.

In a statement, the health board said he was "extremely popular, fun-filled and well-liked", while staff said he was a "kind and helpful person".

Mr Roberts is survived by his wife, son and grandson.

The health board said Mr Roberts died at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.