Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unison Cymru said a healthcare worker died after caring for parents with coronavirus

A lack of personal protective equipment is "killing" front-line staff, a trade union has said.

Unison Cymru said one of its members had died from Covid-19 and has asked the Welsh Government to "urgently" confirm stock levels.

The member who died was a healthcare worker and mother-of-two from south east Wales, the union said.

The Welsh Government has been contacted for a response.

The Welsh Government previously said five million PPE items had been given out in Wales, while Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he welcomed a new strategy from the UK Government to distribute equipment each day.

Unison Cymru said the woman who died had been caring for infected patients.

Tanya Palmer, secretary of Unison Cymru, said the union has had "numerous reports" from front-line workers about inadequate levels of PPE in hospitals and care homes across Wales.

It claims the Betsi Cadwaladr health board is due to run out of supplies on Monday.

In a letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford, Ms Palmer said activists are being "inundated" by "scared and anxious workers."

She added: "We need to know urgently, what are the stock levels, where are they being stored and when will they be delivered.

"This is killing our people. We need an honest response now."

The Welsh Government and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have been contacted for responses.