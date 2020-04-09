Image caption Len Richards says the Heart of the Dragon field hospital will be the UK's second biggest

Wales' biggest hospital is being planned "at breakneck speed", the health board's chief executive said.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium is being turned into a 2,000-bed field hospital to ease pressure on the NHS from the coronavirus pandemic.

Len Richards, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board's chief executive, said he hoped the first 300 beds would open on Sunday.

It has been named Heart of the Dragon.

"It's a beautiful name," said Mr Richards, adding that it had been chosen by staff and the public from 2,000 responses.

Image caption It is hoped the first 300 beds will open on Sunday, with the rest following in two weeks

BBC Wales was given an exclusive first look at the progress being made on the hospital where, over the past week, 650 people have been employed to either work there or backfill at the University Hospital of Wales to replace relocating staff.

Heart of the Dragon will have a mobile x-ray, CT scanners and an end-of-life pathway.

It becomes the second biggest hospital in the UK, Mr Richards said, after the Nightingale Hospital in London which was also set up to deal with the pandemic.

Mr Richards said the facility, which has £8m in starting capital from the Welsh Government, could be opened to other health boards if the peak of coronavirus cases requiring hospital treatment is not as bad as predicted.

"I didn't envisage that we would be doing this, even up to two months ago," Mr Richards said.

"It's a fantastic collaboration between ourselves, the Welsh Rugby Union, Cardiff council and the Principality Stadium.

Image caption BBC Wales was given a first look at the progress

"It's really important for us to increase our bed base so that we have places where we can put patients, and care for them properly, and this is a fantastic development in that regard.

"It is a very difficult challenge, and it's been planned at breakneck speed, we started to plan this 12 days ago and we aim to open our first beds on Sunday."

Mr Richards said the patients would be those who are coming to the end of the disease and recovering before being sent home, to free capacity in hospitals for sicker patients, and will be exclusively for Covid-19 patients.

But he said there would also be patients on palliative care plans.

"Two institutions that are the heart of Welsh life are coming together, the NHS of course, born in Wales, and the home of Welsh rugby collaborating. That's pretty phenomenal."