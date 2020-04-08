Coronavirus: Lockdown in Wales to be extended

Image copyright Getty Images

The lockdown in Wales will be extended and not be lifted next week, the first minister has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford said there were signs people staying at home was "having an impact" but "the efforts we are making are not over yet".

His comments, on twitter, came after local government minister Julie James said the measures would be extended into next week.

Ms James was speaking at the Welsh Government's daily press conference.

Mr Drakeford said: "We have asked people to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus, and there are signs that this is having an impact.

"The efforts we are making are not yet over, measures will stay in place next week.

"Together, we are making a difference, protecting our NHS and saving lives."

Speaking earlier, at the coronavirus briefing, Ms James said: "We are definitely extending the lockdown. It will not be raised next week."

She urged people to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Ms James said: "Working together we can slow the spread of this virus. Stay at home and save lives."

The actions which people take this weekend, and the coming weeks ahead, "will shape Wales for years to come", she added.