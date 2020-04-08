Image copyright Google Image caption Llanishen Fach primary school in Rhiwbina is a hub for pupils of key workers

A school hub in Cardiff has reported a case of coronavirus in one of its pupils, the council has said.

The pupil had been attending the Llanishen Fach hub in Rhiwbina, a message sent to hub area parents said.

The pupil developed symptoms last Thursday and was self-isolating before being tested for the virus on Monday.

There were no indications any other staff or pupils had developed symptoms and the school had a "robust" cleaning regime in place, the council said.

Cardiff Council said in a message on Wednesday the test had come back positive.

The council's manager for health and safety Donna Jones told parents that the school, which is taking pupils from across suburbs of north Cardiff, had been implementing social distancing measures as well as "high standards" of personal hygiene including frequent hand-washing and the use of sanitiser.

The message said: "The hub has in place a robust cleaning regime throughout the school day, following activities and at the end of the day.

"This ensures that frequently touched surfaces in the occupied areas of the school are cleaned with products recommended by the council. This is aimed at reducing the risk of possible transmission from touching surfaces."

As of Tuesday, there were 722 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Cardiff Council area, a rise of 38 on the previous day's total.