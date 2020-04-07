Wales

Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize: Shortlist announced

  • 7 April 2020
Dylan Thomas in 1946 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The prize is in its 15th year

Three poetry collections, two novels and a short story collection have been shortlisted for the 2020 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize.

The £30,000 prize celebrates published literary works in the English language by authors aged 39 or under.

The winner will be announced on 14 May in a virtual ceremony.

Chair of the judges Prof Dai Smith said each of the works addressed "pressing social and personal concerns and dilemmas of our time".

He added: "In a very dark time these six supremely talented young writers do what all such writers do: they light the way, and so must be read for all our sakes."

The shortlisted works are:

  • Surge by Jay Bernard
  • Flèche by Mary Jean Chan
  • Inland by Téa Obreht
  • If All the World and Love were Young by Stephen Sexton
  • On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
  • Lot by Bryan Washington

