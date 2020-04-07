Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize: Shortlist announced
Three poetry collections, two novels and a short story collection have been shortlisted for the 2020 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize.
The £30,000 prize celebrates published literary works in the English language by authors aged 39 or under.
The winner will be announced on 14 May in a virtual ceremony.
Chair of the judges Prof Dai Smith said each of the works addressed "pressing social and personal concerns and dilemmas of our time".
- Dylan Thomas photos copyright fight cost £200,000
- Dylan Thomas GP's memoir reveals "shy and retiring" poet
- Dylan Thomas 'shooting' police notes up for auction
He added: "In a very dark time these six supremely talented young writers do what all such writers do: they light the way, and so must be read for all our sakes."
The shortlisted works are:
- Surge by Jay Bernard
- Flèche by Mary Jean Chan
- Inland by Téa Obreht
- If All the World and Love were Young by Stephen Sexton
- On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
- Lot by Bryan Washington