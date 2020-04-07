Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kirk Butcher died in a car crash on Sunday

A man killed in a crash was a "fun-loving husband" with three girls he "adored", his family have said.

Kirk Butcher died in a crash between a car and a van on the M4 at Newport at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.

The 45-year-old from Ebbw Vale would be "sadly missed by all that knew him".

A 23-year-old man from Cwmbran has been charged with death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"Kirk was a dad of three girls which he adored, he was a family man who lived his life to the fullest, often enjoying nights out with his wife Janet, and family," the tribute to Mr Butcher read.

"Kirk was a builder by trade, so he had a wide circle of friends, he was kind and supportive and could always put a smile on your face.

The family thanked "all friends that have sent wishes and would respectfully request time to grieve".