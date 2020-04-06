Image copyright Mick Lobb/Geograph Image caption The 1,000-bed University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff was opened in 1971

A heart surgeon at Wales' largest hospital has died from coronavirus.

Jitendra Rathod was an associate specialist in cardio-thoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said he died in the general intensive care ward at the Cardiff site.

In a tribute on its website, the health board said "Jitu" was "an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients".

Image copyright CVUHB Image caption The tribute was posted on Cardiff and Vale University health board's website

The health board said he had worked in the department of cardio-thoracic surgery since the mid 1990s and had a brief stint abroad before returning in 2006.

The tribute to the married father-of-two added: "He was very compassionate and a wonderful human being. His commitment to the specialism was exemplary.

"We will miss him greatly."