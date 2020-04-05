Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All medical ventilation requires close supervision from trained staff

The NHS in Wales is gearing itself up to effectively double its capacity in an attempt to deal with a possible surge of coronavirus patients.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething says military planners will help add 7,000 new hospital beds and more than double the number of ventilators.

He also announced 2,500 new staff will bolster the service, including retired professionals, GP locums and trainees.

Sports stadiums and leisure centres are being converted to create extra wards.

"Over the last few days we have seen an increase in the pace and urgency of the response across Wales to prepare vital health and care services to meet the imminent challenges posed by coronavirus," said Mr Gething.

Critical care capacity has more than doubled across Wales since the Covid-19 crisis took hold last month - and the government has said 48% of Wales' 350 critical care ventilated beds are occupied, half with coronavirus patients.

Hospitals could redeploy some of the 415 ventilators in other departments but the Welsh NHS is now buying a further 1,035 to care for the sickest patients.

Where are Wales' field hospitals?

2,000 beds at Cardiff's Principality Stadium for Cardiff and Vale Health Board.

350 beds at the new £350m Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for Aneurin Bevan Health Board. Plus 36 beds at St Joseph's private hospital in Newport.

870 beds at Llandudno's Venue Cymru, Deeside Leisure Centre and Bangor University for Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board.

900 beds at the Welsh Rugby Union's training HQ in Hensol, Ty Trevithick in Abercynon, and care home and community beds in Cwm Taf health board.

660 beds at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets rugby ground, Bluestone holiday village in Narberth, Llanelli's Selwyn Samuel Centre and Carmarthen's Werndale Hospital.

1,400 beds at the Ospreys rugby Llandarcy Academy of Sport, Swansea's Bay Studios and Sancta Maria private hospital.

Military planners are helping add 7,000 beds to the usual 10,000-bed capacity in Wales, most of them at newly-created field hospitals such as the £8m 2,000-bed facility at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

About 2,500 staff will be added to the 80,000 already working directly for the Welsh NHS, mainly made up of recently retired professionals, GP locums and trainees.

"I have been overwhelmed by the response of health and care professionals to the calls we have made for their support," added Mr Gething.

"In these most sombre of times it would be easy to forget what has been achieved within just a matter of weeks and the huge progress that has been made for preparing the NHS and social care services for coronavirus."

Routine surgery has been cancelled in Wales so hospitals have the capacity to deal with the expected rise in Covid-19 cases.

Another challenge for the Welsh NHS is increasing staff numbers further to look after those sickest patients on the newly-acquired ventilators.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands of extra beds have been set up in Wales for coronavirus patients

"Across Wales, training has been provided to upskill hundreds of staff who do not normally work in critical care," said Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales.

"Extra areas have been identified in hospitals to provide more invasive ventilation to patients over and above the space normally available in critical care units.

"This is in addition to those areas identified as surge capacity for critically ill patients as part of existing plans to double capacity when needed."