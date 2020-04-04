Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Keir Starmer: What you need to know about the new Labour leader

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer "will stand up for Wales", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Sir Keir won the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn with 56.2% of the vote, beating Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

Mr Drakeford, who is Welsh Labour party leader, said Sir Keir's leadership would be "crucial in the coming months".

He also called on the party to unite to face the "challenges ahead".

"Keir becomes leader at a critical time for our country," Mr Drakeford said.

"His leadership in Parliament will be crucial in the coming months as we respond to the coronavirus outbreak and then as we seek to build the more equal and just society that must surely follow."

Mr Drakeford said the party must now unite behind the new leader and gain the public's trust.

Labour suffered heavy loses in the December general election, where the Conservatives gained key seats in Wales, including Bridgend, Wrexham and Delyn.

Swansea East MP and Welsh Labour deputy leader Carolyn Harris said: "When we overcome the challenges of today, and overcome them we will, Labour will stand united, ready under Keir's leadership to win back the trust of communities and return the Labour Government we so desperately need."