A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a bus, according to South Wales Police.

The crash happened at the junction of James Street and Adelaide Street in Cardiff Bay on Friday at 18:30 BST.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old local man, died at scene "despite the best efforts of ambulance and air ambulance staff", said the force.

His family are being supported, said the police force, which is appealing for witnesses.