Image copyright Facebook/St David's Hospice Image caption Hospice officials posted photos of the ransacked donation centre on Facebook

Thieves have targeted the donation centre of a hospice, taking thousands of pounds worth of items.

They broke into the St David's Hospice-owned site in Mochdre, Colwyn Bay, at about 10:20 BST, stealing staff computers and designer clothes.

Its chief executive said it was "particularly hurtful" it had happened at as it is "fighting for its survival" because of the coronavirus outbreak.

North Wales Police said jewellery and cash were also taken in the raid.

The hospice, which runs a 14-bed inpatient unit at Llandudno and runs community serves, said 90% of its income had stopped.

Image copyright Gerald England/Geograph Image caption The hospice has charity shops around north Wales

A spokesman said "extensive damage" had been caused, adding: "It is estimated that we have lost thousands of pounds worth of items including designer clothes, electrical goods, and jewellery, which would have been sold to raise essential funds.

"This adds to the loss of earnings due to the recent closure of the 26 hospice shops due to Covid-19."

Trystan Pritchard, its chief executive, said: "It's extremely hurtful that someone would target the hospice at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are fighting for our survival as we have lost most of our income because of the current coronavirus crisis.

"This will make it even harder for us to find enough funds to care for local people at the end of their life."

A North Wales Police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.

Image copyright Google Image caption The charity runs a 14-bed hospice in Llandudno

It comes a day after bosses announced the closure of its charity shops and events being cancelled because of coronavirus meant fundraising for its work was down 90%.

Its workers had put together an "Easter Camp" activity pack for people to try at home in the hope this would raise money.

This included games, recipes and activities.

Head of fundraising Margaret Hollings said: "St David's Hospice is currently fundraising through the most challenging times the hospice has ever faced and at the same time our inpatient and community services remain open to patients who are vulnerable.

"Our staff are very much on the frontline along with the NHS and it's down to us fundraisers to make sure that end of life care can continue for those who desperately need it through the pandemic in North West Wales."