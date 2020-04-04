Image copyright Snowdonia National Park Authority Image caption The car park was packed at Pen-y-Pass two weekends ago

Authorities have strongly urged people in Wales to stay at home in spite of any sunny weather this weekend, as the coronavirus fight continues.

First Minister Mark Drakeford was joined by police forces, councils and national parks in calls for people to remain indoors.

It came two weeks after large crowds were seen at leisure spots despite restrictions being in place.

Mr Drakeford said it was no time to breach curbs "tempting as it may be".

"Now is absolutely not the time to stand back from the effort we are all making, now is the time to stick to the effort that has gone on across Wales," he said at a Welsh Government press conference on Friday.

The crowds stayed away last weekend, with authorities saying people had "got the message" after "unprecedented" numbers turned up at beauty spots a fortnight ago.

Gwent Police was among the organisations appealing once again for people to heed the restrictions imposed across the UK.

Ch Supt Ian Roberts issued a warning, saying officers would use their powers if necessary.

He said: "It is a matter of last resort for us, but we have the resources and we are geared-up and ready this weekend to make sure we are fully behind our NHS colleagues."

South Wales Police echoed the sentiments on Twitter.

And the six councils in north Wales issued a joint statement to "ask visitors not to come and see us at this moment in time".

Conwy, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Anglesey were joined by North Wales Police's Supt Richie Green, who said officers would "continue to engage with people" over the weekend.

Snowdonia National Park - which saw huge visitor numbers two weeks ago - said there would be "no access to Snowdonia's popular mountainous areas" until further notice.

However, on Friday some people on Twitter suggested Llanberis was "awash" with tourists.

And Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami told caravanners "do not come to north Wales", when tweeting a traffic camera image of several seemingly heading toward the area.

When are people allowed to leave their homes?

Under the regulations, nobody may leave their homes "without reasonable excuse".

Reasonable excuses include:

Shopping for basic necessities such as food or medicine

To take exercise (the guidelines suggest once a day, and in Wales that is the law)

Seeking medical assistance, or to avoid injury or illness or to escape a risk of harm

Providing care or assistance to a vulnerable person, providing emergency assistance, or donating blood

Travelling to work or to carry out voluntary services, where it's not possible to do these from home

You can read more about the restrictions here.

Image caption The Pembrokeshire Coastal path national trail at Amroth

Farmers have called for paths to be shut amid fears there could be a rise in walkers.

And while the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path will be open, the local authority and the national park authority have urged people using it to "stay safe and respect landowners' privacy and business".

"With exercise close to home part of the permitted reasons to leave lockdown, paths and walks are increasingly busy," they said in a joint statement.

"Walkers are advised to only access footpaths from their doorstep and be aware that when using Countryside Rights of Way that you are crossing private land."