The streets, parks and railway stations of Wales are deserted as the effects of the lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 see shops close, businesses shut and people observing social distancing and isolating guidelines.

Image copyright Tim Parfitt Image caption The usually bustling Queen Street in Cardiff is empty of shoppers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Economy Minister Ken Skates said the economic impact will be "at least" the same as the 2008 financial crash

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tourists attraction such as Llandudno Pier are closed

Image copyright Tim Parfitt Image caption Traders have had to stop doing business inside Cardiff Market

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police have been urging people only to make essential journeys

Image copyright Bangor University Image caption A temporary hospital with about 250 beds for patients with Covid-19 symptoms is being set up at Bangor University.

Image copyright Tim Parfitt Image caption There are concerns over the economic impact of the outbreak for shops like these in Cardiff

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People are allowed to go outside once a day for exercise

Image copyright Tim Parfitt Image caption Masks have become a common sight on the streets of Wales

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Skewen Park near Neath would normally be full of children playing

Image copyright Tim Parfitt Image caption The morning commute in Cardiff as we have never seen before

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Social-distancing restrictions are in place within the businesses that remains open

Image caption Many public buildings like Cardiff's central library have been closed

All pictures are subject to copyright.