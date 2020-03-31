Image copyright @charl_millsox Image caption Josh Youngman was previously healthy according to his partner

The partner of a 26-year-old man who died from coronavirus has pleaded with people to take the virus seriously.

Charlotte Mills said Josh Youngman, of Cardiff, was healthy before contracting the virus.

In an Instagram post, Ms Mills said her "first love" had "lost his battle" within a week.

"Please take this seriously. No one is invincible", she wrote. A total of 69 people have died of the virus in Wales, with1,563 confirmed cases.

"I love you. I thought you were the one that I was going to spend my life with," Ms Mills wrote.

"I want to wake up and see this is all a dream."

Mr Youngman, was the son of Rev Chris Youngman of Whitefriars Church in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

In a statement, the church said everyone there was "deeply saddened and shocked".

Ms Mills added: "Please read this. It's not just the old and the vulnerable, it's everyone. #COVID19 #StayHome".