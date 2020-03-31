Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ruth Williams was treated in hospital her for injuries but later died

A husband has been charged in court with murdering his wife after she was fatally injured at their home.

Anthony Williams, 69, was arrested after Ruth Williams, 67, was found unconscious at their home in Brynglas, Cwmbran, on Saturday morning.

She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport but later died.

Mr Williams did not appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon for the hearing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The judges, barristers and reporters appeared by way of a Skype video call due to social distancing requirements.

Lee Davies, defending Mr Williams, said his client was yet to enter a plea.

The court heard a provisional trial date had been set for 14 September.

Judge Paul Thomas said: "I have to say, for several reasons, most of which are connected with the present situation, I personally think September 14 is unlikely to be met.

"Having said that, everyone should work towards that date."

No application for bail was made and Mr Williams was remanded in custody.