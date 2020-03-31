Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Rhiannon Lewis has painted the front of her house with a giant rainbow as a thank-you

From the UK-wide clap for NHS workers to people volunteering to shop for their more vulnerable neighbours, the coronavirus crisis has prompted many to respond with acts of kindness and hope.

Some people in Wales have decorated their homes to bring cheer.

In Splott, Cardiff, Rhiannon Lewis has painted the front of her house with a giant rainbow to thank NHS workers.

"I live in the best street ever and all my neighbours have been supportive and excited about it," she said.

"It is a really panicked time and everything has been cancelled... people are only going out once a day so my house is just something interesting to look at and cheer everyone up.

People across the country have been putting rainbows, "stay safe" and "be kind"messages of support in their windows for NHS workers to see.

Children have been taking chalk to the pavements to create more rainbows of hope and lift spirits.

Image copyright Gary Brew Image caption Gary Brew has decorated his front gate to thank NHS workers

In Boverton, Vale of Glamorgan, Gary Brew has dressed dragons on his front gate to look like frontline workers and put up a sign reading "NHS" decorated with hearts.

Mr Brew, whose wife works a nurse at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, often decorates his gates at Christmas, Halloween and when Wales has a big rugby game, but said he felt moved to celebrate NHS workers at the moment.

He said: "With the crisis we're going through I thought the dragons would have to go blue for the NHS.

"I've had really nice comments [about the display]. The NHS' nurses and doctors are going beyond the mark, amazing. It's a way of saying thanks."

Seven-year-old Shealeigh Thomas from Manorbier in Pembrokeshire has written her own message of support to frontline NHS workers.

Her mother Andrea says she was moved to write the letter after watching a news report.

Image copyright Andrea Thomas Image caption Shealeigh Thomas, seven, with the letter of thanks she has written for NHS staff

She wrote: "Dear NHS staff, I just want to thank you for everything you have done and are doing to beat Covid-19.

"You've done everything for us and will keep doing your best today and all ways. That's [why] we love you. Thank you."

Mrs Thomas said when she saw the note her daughter had written it made her cry."I did get a bit emotional," she said.

"She's taking it [the coronavirus crisis] better than any of us, she's very calm."

Mrs Thomas, who has friends and family working for the NHS, said her daughter was "chuffed" to see her note shared on social media.

Refuse collectors in Caerphilly have also been receiving letters of thanks from grateful residents.

Christina Harrhy, chief executive of Caerphilly council, shared images of the letters on Twitter, adding: "Some lovely kind messages left for our refuse/recycling guys. Keeping a core service going without any fuss. Thanks guys."

In Maenclochog, Pembrokeshire, people have been keeping busy making colourful scarecrows to bring cheer.

In Swansea, staff working in the accident and emergency department at Morriston Hospital have been singing on the building's front steps.

More than 500 people commented on the video and praised their work during the outbreak.

Pugh's garden centres in in Radyr in Cardiff and Wenvoe in Vale of Glamorgan were forced to close when the government banned all "non-essential" retail - but the company has been trying to make the best of the situation.

One of its chefs took home left-overs from the kitchen and turned them into cakes, sausage rolls and pastries for NHS workers and lab staff in the Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and a paramedic base in Bridgend.

Many of the centres' plants have been donated to local care and nursing homes and fresh fruit and veg from its food hall was distributed between houses in isolation.