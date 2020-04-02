Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parc y Scarlets is being transformed in Llanelli

Thousands of extra beds are being set up - many in sports and leisure facilities - to take the pressure off hospitals in Wales during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS bed capacity is being "effectively doubled" in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said on Wednesday.

Health boards have teamed up with councils and business as part of emergency planning to look at different scenarios, depending on the numbers of patients who will need to be treated or helped in their recovery.

Here is a look at the picture across Wales:

Cardiff and Vale

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will become a field hospital, with up to 2,000 beds.

Health board chief executive Len Richards said: "I sincerely hope we don't need to use all of the capacity but it is far better to have developed plans based upon the scientific evidence and modelling of the experts."

He said the temporary facility would free up capacity at hospitals so staff there can treat patients with other health issues.

Work with specialist contractors was happening "at pace" and the entire stadium has been made available, depending on what is needed.

The health board has been given £8m capital funding for the project.

Betsi Cadwaladr

Wales' biggest health board is utilising Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Conwy county, as a temporary hospital.

The theatre, conference centre and arena will provide an additional 350 beds for patients with respiratory complaints.

"Over the coming days we will continue to finalise details on how we will transform Venue Cymru into a temporary working hospital," said Mark Wilkinson, executive director of planning and performance.

In Bangor, there will be capacity for up to 250 patients at the university's Canolfan Brailsford sport and leisure centre.

An extra 80 beds are also being set up at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, for use at the end of April.

More temporary hospital locations are being looked at in the coming days.

Hywel Dda

Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire,is being converted to offer between 400 and 500 extra beds. This includes setting up bays with electricity and plumbing, as well as access to catering from stadium kitchens.

Jon Daniels, Scarlets general manager, said: "When something comes along like this that's fairly unique, we have the opportunity to give something back to our community."

Space will also be provided at Carmarthen leisure centre and the Selwyn Samuel Centre, Llanelli.

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshireis to become a recovery centre. It will provide beds for 144 patients to recuperate after being discharged from hospital.

Site owner William McNamara said: "10 days ago we were a holiday resort and now we're not.

"It's had a huge impact on our business - for the first time in 11 years, there's not a single holidaymaker on site."

In Ceredigion, Plascrug leisure centre and Penweddig School in Aberystwyth and Cardigan leisure centre are the first places being converted.

Dr Phil Kloer, medical director, said: "We have followed the situation in Italy closely to learn where possible and to help our planning.

"Our European colleagues have provided feedback that patient flow and throughput is a critical factor in response to Covid-19 pressures."

Swansea Bay

All but urgent outpatient clinics have been postponed and some units have moved into this area to free up space for a new respiratory assessment unit at Morriston Hospital.

The hospital also has the capacity to expand to provide 93 critical care beds, while surgical staff are being trained how to ventilate patients.

Singleton Hospital can expand in phases to provide up to 84 dedicated beds.

Converting buildings such as the LC and Morriston leisure centres into temporary hospitals to deal with non-urgent cases is also going ahead.

Council leader Rob Stewart said more could follow if needed and the centres would be staffed primarily by NHS employees.

Image copyright Laing O'Rourke Image caption The new Grange Hospital from the air last autumn - it could take its first patients a year early

Aneurin Bevan

Parts of the new £350m Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran will be opened a year early to provide up to an additional 350 beds by the end of April.

There is £10m funding in place and work is under way to commission areas of the hospital to meet the deadline.

Emergency trauma surgery is continuing at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall hospitals, but some operations are going to St Woolos Hospital.

Image copyright Cwm Taf Health Board Image caption Work has started on turning the rugby training facility at Hensol into a field hospital

Cwm Taf Morgannwg

The health board said has managed to identify 450 extra beds by repurposing community hospital wards and using nursing and care homes.

Routine surgery, outpatient clinics and appointments have been postponed since 20 March.

Its critical care capacity has also increased to 75 beds and it is aiming to increase this to 150.

A field hospital is also being converted at the Welsh Rugby Union training facility at The Vale Resort, which will provide 290 extra beds.

It hopes to confirm two more field hospital locations soon.

Dr Sharon Hopkins, health board chief executive, said: "The field hospitals will be vitally important in providing care to patients and communities in the coming weeks and months.

"As this work progresses, some patients will receive their care in a different location to their usual hospital to reduce the level of risk of exposure to Covid-19."

Powys

Although Powys does not have any major hospitals, its health board is increasing the number of beds at Llandrindod Wells Memorial Hospital to provide a "dedicated environment" for patients with higher level health and nursing needs.

It is also setting up temporary care plan for Knighton community hospital for vulnerable older people who are unable to stay at home due to coronavirus, but do not need the higher level of care being offered at Llandrindod.

Powys Teaching Health Board said its arrangements would need to "adapt and evolve" and it was also working on plans for the rest of the county.