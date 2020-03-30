Image caption The National Eisteddfod planned for Ceredigion has been postponed until next year

The National Eisteddfod has been postponed until next year because of coronavirus restrictions.

The decision was taken by the organisation as the UK remains under lockdown.

Ceredigion, which was due to host this year's event, will now welcome visitors in 2021.

The Eisteddfod then plans to move the 2021 Llŷn and Eifionydd event to 2022, and the 2023 festival will be held in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Eisteddfod management board chairman Ashok Ahir said: "Naturally, our supporters will be disappointed.

"But I am sure everyone will agree that this is the right and sensible decision for us to take," he said.

"It's important to stress that we are not cancelling the festival, but rather postponing the Ceredigion Eisteddfod for a year."

Chief executive Betsan Moses said: "The next few months are going to be difficult for the Eisteddfod, and we will be more dependent than ever on the goodwill of our supporters and friends.

"We very much hope that the community work in Ceredigion and across Llŷn, Eifionydd and Arfon can resume as soon as possible.

"We're also looking forward to starting work at grassroots level in Rhondda Cynon Taff before long, and I'd like to thank our volunteers for all their work over the past few months and years."