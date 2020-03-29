Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clinicians in some areas have expressed concerns about supplies of personal protective equipment

GPs in parts of Wales are having to buy their own personal protective equipment (PPE), with some even asking schools to make it for them with 3D printers.

That's according to a GP practising in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, one of the worst hit areas of the UK.

And doctors often had "no choice" but to wear PPE more than once, which the GP, who wishes to remain anonymous, called "dangerous" and "unacceptable".

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has been asked to comment.

On Wednesday, Sarah Aitken, the board's director of public health, said it could be "following Italy" and faces being "overwhelmed" by a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

"There remains huge concern within general practice about the supply of adequate PPE," the GP told BBC Wales, adding that the current guidelines are "globally rejected" by GPs who are "sourcing our own PPE with our own funds".

On Tuesday the first minister Mark Drakeford said there was enough equipment for everyone in the health service who needs it.

The next day, Health Minister Vaughan Gething told a Welsh Government news conference that the "re-supply timeframe in respect of some of our PPE is uncertain".

Equipment from the pandemic stockpile though had been released to hospitals, GPs, social care and pharmacies.

Image copyright BMA Image caption The BMA has said that some of the eye masks GPs have received are "completely inadequate"

The doctor continued: "DIY stores have generally sold out of face masks resulting in us having to contact local builders and construction companies for the supply of FFP3 filtered masks.

"GPs have also had to source their own protective visors and this has included contacting local companies and even schools to make these with the use of 3D printers."

The doctor went on to say that problems with PPE supply and an increasing number of patients with suspected Covid-19 meant "GPs are being forced to wear their disposable PPE on more than one occasion".

"This is dangerous and completely unacceptable, but we have no choice as we try to protect ourselves, our families and our patients," the doctor told BBC Wales.