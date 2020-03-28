Image copyright Reuters Image caption Plaid Cymru said Wales needed a plan B 'quickly'

A deal between the Welsh Government and a testing company which would allow for an extra 5,000 Covid-19 tests a day to be carried out has collapsed, several sources have told BBC Wales.

The current testing capacity in Wales is 800 daily tests.

However the health minister has said that figure will rise to 6,000 next week and 9,000 by the end of April.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment. Opposition parties have called for an "urgent" response.

In a statement a week ago, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said that Public Health Wales (PHW) had the capacity for over 800 tests per day.

He continued: "From 1 April, this will increase by a further 5,000 tests per day (total - 6,000 daily).

"From 7 April, this will increase by a further 2,000 tests per day (total - 8,000 daily)."

By the end of April, he said PHW was aiming to have capacity to undertake up to 9,000 tests per day in Wales.

The Welsh Conservatives' health spokeswoman Angela Burns said: "I'm deeply concerned by this turn of events.

"It is vital we are able to test our frontline staff.

"Social care, pharmacists, GPs, all these people will come into contact with people who have Covid-19.

"The Welsh Government has got to pull together every single trick in the book, every single bit of leverage they have to go and get the ability for us to have far more testing than we currently have."

'Gone wrong'

Plaid Cymru's health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "The government was clearly confident in the plans it had a week ago, and something has gone wrong.

"If plan A fails, you need a plan B and they need it quickly.

"And the reason we need an urgent plan B for increasing testing is that we need to follow the spread of the virus and we acutely need to make sure that we are able to test in large numbers key workers in health and care and others sectors who are currently sitting at home self-isolating, who want to get back onto the front line."

On Friday, PHW said 5,000 tests had so far been carried out in Wales.

"We're way behind where we were told we'd be in terms of testing. Way, way behind," Mr ap Iorwerth said.

"I find that deeply worrying."

