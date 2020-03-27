Abergwili: Police investigate as mother and son found dead
Police are investigating after the sudden death of a mother and her son at a house in Carmarthenshire.
Gwendoline and John Bound were found dead on Thursday evening in High Street, Abergwili.
Dyfed-Powys Police said their deaths were being treated as unexplained but were not being linked to coronavirus at this time.
Their family said they were greatly saddened and asked for privacy.