Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Clearly we need to make sure staff have the right equipment," the Royal College of Nursing says

A nursing union has said some of its members are "very concerned" about supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff in Wales.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) called on ministers to give "urgent attention" to the issue.

Its director in Wales said the right equipment must be made available to protect staff from coronavirus.

The Welsh Government said it was distributing supplies to the NHS, with plans being made for social care too.

On Monday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged there were "challenges" in getting enough PPE to some areas, with the army now helping distribute to equipment.

'Escalated concerns'

Helen Whyley, RCN director in Wales, told the BBC it had received "a lot of contacts" from its members also raising concerns about "both the accessibility of PPE and guidance about what equipment is required".

"We have been working with the Welsh Government over the last few days and we will continue to do so but I have escalated those concerns urgently to ministers asking them to make this an absolute priority," she said.

"Clearly we need to make sure staff have the right equipment - it's absolutely crucial it happens immediately."

"We've got to make sure we maintain the supply of staff available to undertake these duties. And that is what our staff are crying out for - they want the right equipment so we can do that."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh NHS Confederation admitted Covid-19 was "spreading widely now in all areas of Wales"

The BMA, the doctors' union, and the Welsh NHS Confederation, which represents all health service organisations, said they were also in talks with Welsh Government over the supply of PPE.

Darren Hughes, director of the confederation, said the reports they had received suggested it was "getting through in the main".

"It's a very challenging situation as we're seeing Covid-19 spreading widely now in all areas of Wales," he said.

"It's vital for those providing healthcare and social care in those communities that they're protected."

"We're really pleased to see Welsh Government say that PPE is going to be supplied - certainly we need to get that to the frontline as soon as we can."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said personal protection equipment was available for NHS staff in healthcare settings.

"NHS organisations are able to use established routes to access supplies," she said.

"Supplies of PPE are continuing to be distributed to health boards, the ambulance service, GPs and pharmacists and arrangements being made for social care settings to be supplied too."