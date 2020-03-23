Image copyright Getty Images

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government is asking everyone to stay at home in a bid to contain coronavirus.

He was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series of stricter measures aimed at tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

All high street shops will be closed except those selling food, pharmacies, banks and post offices.

Sixteen people have died in Wales after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Drakeford urged people to go out just once a day to shop for basic food and to exercise close to home.

All social events as well as gatherings of more than two people in public will be banned.

In a video statement, Mr Drakeford said: "Over the last few weeks we have asked everyone in Wales to make changes to the way we live our lives

"We have asked you to stay at home, we have asked you to work from home if you can and not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

"We done this to slow the spread of coronavirus in Wales, to save lives and to protect our NHS.

"But now we have to introduce even more tighter measures."