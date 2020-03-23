Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most children will not be able to go to school or childcare

Most children should stay home from school this week, the Welsh Government has reminded parents.

Schools closed to most pupils on Friday but there are limited places available for certain children.

Advice to parents said by limiting the spread of the virus the measure should protect those most at risk.

In Wales, 70,000 people who are deemed most vulnerable to coronavirus will be sent letters this week advising them to stay at home for three to four months.

Twelve people have died so far in Wales, the chief medical officer announced on Sunday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said people would get a letter from their GP or consultant to advise them if they should stay at home.

The isolation could last for 12 to 16 weeks "so they have the maximum shielding from the virus".

The limited number of school and childcare places are intended for particularly vulnerable children and those whose parents' work is critical to the coronavirus response.

But even critical workers must keep their children off school if there is a safe alternative, the advice said.

Announcing the school closures last week, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said schools would now have a "new purpose".

"They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak," she added.

Can I send my child to school?

The advice says: "We must keep the number of children in educational, childcare and play settings to the smallest number possible."

It says this is the best way of limiting the chance of the virus spreading.

But it also says children should not be left with anyone who should be following social distancing advice - for example the over-70s or those with certain health conditions.

Can critical workers send their children to school?

Only if there is no-one else who can look after them at home, according to the Welsh Government.

"If you are classed as a critical worker but are able to perform the critical parts of your job effectively when working from home, then you should do so," it added.

If the other parent is not a critical worker, they should make arrangements to look after children at home if possible.

Provision will only be made if there is no safe alternative.

What happens if my child gets free school meals?

This will continue, according to the Welsh Government, but you will need to confirm the arrangements with the school.

What if my council's advice is different?

The Welsh Government says local authorities "made and communicated plans based as part of an initial contingency to deal with the spread of coronavirus" but these plans will now "adapt and change" based on the latest advice.

It says parents should check for the latest information on their local council's website, and on the Welsh Government website.