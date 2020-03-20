Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Drew Jones has been jailed for four years

A teenager has been detained for four years for killing a pub landlord as he tried to move on a group of youths.

Drew Jones, 16, of Waunceirch, Neath, can now be named as the killer of Mark Winchcombe following the lifting of reporting restrictions.

The 58-year-old's wife, Christine, said her husband's death last September had destroyed her family.

He was attacked on Main Road, in Neath, near his pub the Smiths Arms in the early hours.

Mr Winchcombe and two other men were trying to move on a group of youths when he was punched.

Swansea Crown Court was previously told the defendant and his friends were "out on the streets" of Neath and had been taking cocaine.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Winchcombe's wife told Swansea Crown Court she had lost her home and business since her husband's death.

"Mark was a much loved man, he was always on hand to help anybody," she added.

The couple were married for 23 years.

She said: "Not only did I lose my husband, I lost my best friend and the man I could turn to about anything.

"He was the protective figure to my son and I. He made us feel safe. He was a loving and generous man, and I saw my whole future with Mark."

Image caption Mark Winchcombe died from his injuries after an assault in the early hours of 1 September

Det Supt Darren George, of South Wales Police, said: "It is clear Mark was well known, liked and respected in the locality.

"This incident has clearly shocked and saddened the local community and I would like to thank them for their support during our investigation."