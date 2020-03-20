Coronavirus: Last day of school for Welsh pupils

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Schools are closing on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic

It is the last day in school for most pupils in Wales - as classrooms prepare to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh Government has ordered lessons to be suspended as part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

There will be no examinations this summer for either GCSE or A Level students.

However, school buildings will re-open again on Monday for the children of key workers in Wales to be cared for.

The UK government has published its list, which applies to Wales, of those individuals it has identified as vital to keeping the country moving - and to help tackle the pandemic.

The list has been separated into eight categories, including frontline health workers and social care staff, nursery and teaching staff and those involved in food production and delivery.

It also includes the police, those in key public services - such as the running of the justice system and public broadcast - transport workers and critical staff in financial services and utilities.

Who are "key workers"?

The full list includes: