Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Major events such as the London Marathon, which has been cancelled, are big earners for charities

Vulnerable people could put more pressure on the NHS if charities they rely on for support are not given help to weather the coronavirus outbreak.

That is according to Matt Pearce, of mental health charity Hafal, which runs 120 projects across Wales.

Mr Pearce said smaller charities are at particular risk and called on the UK government to support the third sector.

The UK Treasury said charities could apply for loans of up to £1.2m designed to help businesses through the crisis.

"It is a very worrying situation," Mr Pearce explained.

"The outbreak is concerning for anyone, but for those with an existing mental health problem it can exacerbate their symptoms."

Hafal is just one of a number of charities facing an uncertain future due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They face a number of threats, including a funding shortfall due to the cancellation of major fundraising events such as the London Marathon, and a disruption to less significant but more consistent funding streams.

"Charity shops are seeing a drop off in donations and customers," said Rachal Minchinton, chairperson of the Institute of Fundraisers Cymru.

"Lots of charity shops have a high number of older people volunteering for them, so it has a big impact on their ability to stay open."

How do charities help the NHS?

"Services we - and other charities - provide are really vital because they keep people well and prevent people going into hospital," Mr Pearce added.

"Hopefully the government will ensure that the third sector is fully supported throughout the crisis as we provide such important services that ease the pressure on the NHS."

Perversely, charities which help older people stave off isolation and loneliness are now unable to help their clients when they most need it.

Image copyright With Music in Mind Image caption Music in Mind is a charity which helps older people who may feel lonely

Music in Mind is a charity in the Vale of Glamorgan which brings older people together four times a week to sing and socialise.

"This week we have closed all our groups for the safety of our vulnerable group members," said managing director Kate Whitestone.

"Loneliness and isolation are known to contribute toward a variety of health problems, including [poor] mental health, and we are concerned that the isolation period for older people will see a spike in these problems associated with loneliness."

In spite of the seemingly unrelenting pressures on the sector, there is still faith in people's generosity.

Image copyright Rachal Minchinton Image caption Rachal Minchinton, of the Institute of Fundraisers Cymru, says she has faith in the generosity of people

Ms Minchinton added: "We know these times are very, very difficult for everyone but they will still find a way to support us and we are very, very grateful for that."

Last week, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a "temporary coronavirus business interruption loan scheme" for banks to offer loans of up to £1.2m to support small and medium-sized businesses.

A Treasury spokesman said charities were entitled to apply for loans through the scheme, with the government providing lenders with a guarantee of 80% on each loan.

