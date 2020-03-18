Coronavirus: Schools in Wales all closing by Friday
- 18 March 2020
All schools in Wales will close by Friday at the latest in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Welsh Government has announced.
The country's Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was bringing forward the Easter break.
"Today's decision will help ensure an orderly closure, so schools have time to prepare," she said.
Childcare centres are expected to remain open until advice is given to close them, Ms Williams added.