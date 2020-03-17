Image caption Sue Lane's pharmacy does not deliveries

A woman with a heart condition has been unable to get her vital medication because of the coronavirus.

Sue Lane, in her 70s, has been in self-isolation with husband Peter for 10 days in Llanbrynmair, Powys.

Her nearest pharmacy is 12 miles away in Machynlleth and it does not do deliveries.

The Welsh Government has been meeting representatives of chemists to discuss getting repeat prescriptions to those who are self-isolating.

Because of the outbreak, advice has been given to people over 70 and those with underlying health conditions to practise "social distancing".

"There are restrictions on deliveries - local pharmacies will deliver within a certain radius, but they can't deliver out here because we are too far away," Mrs Lane said.

"They need to sort it now - because we cannot have people in areas like this which are too far away for local pharmacies to deliver to, not being able to pick up their prescriptions without having to walk in to a doctor's surgery spreading viruses, picking up viruses. Crazy."

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said it is in discussions with Community Pharmacy Wales about how they can support people who are self-isolating and people who have regular prescriptions.

The representative body for chemists said many pharmacies do deliver - but where they do not and patients cannot collect, the advice is to ask family, friends or neighbours for help.

Gary Jones - a pharmacist from Talybont in Ceredigion - has devised an app which is used by chemists across Wales and the rest of the UK.

Image caption Mr Jones has developed an app that could help people self isolating

Since the coronavirus outbreak he has added an element which tells the drivers who deliver medication which patients are in self-isolation and where their medication can be left to avoid contact.

This, however, means that in some cases a signature may not be received from the patient which is a requirement whenever medicines are delivered.

'Hard position'

Mr Jones said: "Pharmacy is in a very hard position at the moment, we're providing first line and have a lot of people come in to the pharmacy who may be ill and we're trying to protect ourselves and our staff.

"The problem is that the delivery is not part of the NHS system and pharmacies are providing the delivery for free.

"There are cut backs in pharmacy now, which leads to withdrawing the things we provide for free and this is a classic example where something comes out of the blue which is detrimental to the health of people in Wales and which would benefit from a delivery service."