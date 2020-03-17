Some schools have closed or partially closed because so many staff cannot attend work.

The National Education Union has also called for the closure of all schools in Wales and England.

Despite official advice to stay open, schools have been forced to act because measures to control coronavirus have kept teachers at home.

In the Senedd chamber a Plaid AM said Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin would close on Wednesday.

Of its 60 staff, 23 are in the "vulnerable category" and a further five have relatives in "that category", Plaid's Sian Gwenllian said.

Other secondary schools were only staying open for GCSE pupils, including Darland High School, in Rossett.

Headteacher Joanne Lee said: "This was not an easy decision and I ask that parents are patient at this difficult time."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Schools are worried about the effect on pupils, staff and family members

St Joseph's Catholic and Anglican High in Wrexham will open for years 10 and 11 - and for pupils in years 7 to 9 whose parents are NHS doctors or nurses.

BBC Wales has heard of other secondary and primary schools that are preparing for children to learn from home or warning parents they could close.

There are reports of low pupil numbers, schools stopping assemblies and staggering lunch times to keep children apart.

In Cardiff, parents have been told to be ready for the closure of a primary school where the head teacher said around a quarter of staff were in at-risk groups.

In Pontypridd, Coedpenmaen Primary sent pupils home following an unconfirmed case of Covid-19.

Image copyright PA Media

The Welsh and UK governments have not closed schools, although that could happen.

Unions are in daily contact with the Welsh Government, according to NEU Cymru secretary David Evans.

He said: "We have written to the prime minister asking that he close all schools and colleges, and we are hoping that the this will be the same for Wales."

The NASUWT union said the UK and devolved government should "make a definitive decision about the steps being taken to protect the school workforce and the closure of schools".

The head of the ASCL, which represents headteachers, said many schools would struggle to stay open beyond the end of the week.

Ms Gwenllian said it would help teachers if parents who can afford to keep their children at home did so.

Changing situation

"That would reduce the pressure on schools and on teachers, some of whom will themselves become ill," she said.

Local Government Minister Julie James said the government's advice to parents was to continue to send their children to school, but the situation is changing "hour by hour, day by day".

Schools, she added, provide "vital childcare" and so keeping them open is "pragmatic common sense".