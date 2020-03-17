Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Khandaker Rahman, of Cwmdu, Swansea, denies the charges

An Islamic preacher has gone on trial accused of raping a schoolgirl at his mosque 15 years ago.

It is alleged Khandaker Rahman, 64, pushed her into a washroom and carried out the attack while her younger brother was nearby.

Mr Rahman, of Cwmdu, Swansea, the imam at a south Wales mosque, is accused of two further sexual assaults on the girl, who was at junior school.

He denied the charges at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

Jurors heard how the girl, who cannot be identified, kept the alleged attacks secret for more than 10 years before confiding in her husband.

Prosecutor John Hipkin recounted the incidents, saying: "The girl asked if she could leave early and he agreed if she helped him move some books from the library upstairs.

"On the way there he pushed her into a washroom and she fell onto the floor, banging her head.

"The next thing she remembers is Rahman on top of her."

The court heard the girl fled the mosque with her younger brother and got into her father's car which was parked outside.

Giving evidence, the woman, now in her twenties, said she was left feeling guilty.

The court heard she returned to the mosque and Mr Rahman indecently assaulted her on two separate occasions before she stopped going.

Mr Hipkin added: "She kept what had happened a secret until 2018 when she disclosed it to her husband and police were called in."

Rahman, of Cwmdu, Swansea, denies rape and two charged of sexual assault by touching a girl under 13.

The trial continues.