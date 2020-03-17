Image copyright Huw Francis Image caption Huw and Karin Francis had been enjoying a dream holiday to South America

A couple say they are stuck on a cruise ship despite it being coronavirus-free because of Chilean fears over the pandemic.

Huw and Karin Francis had been enjoying a dream holiday to South America.

But they have been unable to get off the Celebrity Eclipse for "three or four days" and are circling off San Antonio's port.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was “monitoring the situation very closely”.

The couple, from Llanelli, in Carmarthenshire, are among a number of British passengers on the vessel for a two-week break, taking in Brazil and Cape Horn.

Retired solicitor Mr Francis said they feared they would not be able to get home even if they make it to dry land because of cancelled flights - although US President Donald Trump is said to have tried to intervene in the case.

Mr Francis, 65, said the couple were the only Welsh people on board.

He said: “We want to go back but flights are being cancelled left, right and centre.

“There’s no virus on the ship and they will not allow us to land.”

He said Lima, in Peru, was also refusing people and they "may have to try Mexico".

The Celebrity Eclipse carries 2,852 passengers and is operated by Celebrity Cruises.

Image copyright Huw Francis Image caption The couple's son said they were now having to sail to San Diego, in the US

It departed on 1 March for the voyage from Buenos Aires, in Argentina, to San Antonio.

The couple’s solicitor son Ben Francis, 33, from Swansea, called the situation "frustrating".

“We need to do something as the ship needs to refuel and get food on board," he said.

“They have been on the near 3,000 capacity ship for a fortnight."

He said they were unable to dock despite having flights booked from the Chilean capital Santiago.

“They are now having to sail to San Diego, in the US, but it is likely to take 10 days,” he added.

The US has banned flights to and from Britain and Ireland following the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our staff are in touch with the cruise company and the Chilean authorities,” a spokeswoman said.