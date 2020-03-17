Image copyright Indiegogo.com/Calan Image caption Calan had hoped to tour the United States but all their dates were cancelled

A Welsh folk band whose US tour was cancelled because of coronavirus is selling personalised songs and members' clothes to recoup £5,000 of costs.

Calan flew to the United States on 3 March but had to return after the Covid-19 response accelerated.

With all its gigs cancelled, the band has lost thousands.

But it has already raised thousands by launching a website selling bespoke items to fans to raise much-needed cash.

"We've had so much support," band member Bethan Rhiannon told BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme.

"You can purchase a song composed especially for you, a special lesson on Skype, one of our members' coats has already been sold!"

She said "things got gradually worse" after the band arrived in the US and they were advised to fly back to the UK before flights were cancelled.

"It's a really difficult time," Ms Rhiannon added. "Our tour's been cancelled and we're due to go on another tour next month around Wales, England and Scotland and we're due to find out today that it's been cancelled.

"It's likely our salaries will be halved for the year. We're all panicking but the band's fantastic, and we're hoping to get some of the costs for America reimbursed."