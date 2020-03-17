Image copyright Karen Penny Image caption Karen Penny hoped to become the first woman to walk around Britain and Ireland

A woman walking around Britain and Ireland has called off her epic trek amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Karen Penny made the decision when she reached the Shetland Islands.

The 53-year-old has already walked for more than a year with a tent, sleeping bag and other essentials.

It would have taken her another two years to complete the 20,000-mile (32,187km) trek, of which she has completed 6,405 miles (10,308km).

The mother of one from Swansea said: "With a very heavy heart and on a cold and blustery day here in Shetland, I have had to make the very difficult decision to break off from my walk and return home.

"It would have taken me another two years to conclude my walk, and I would have been the first woman to walk around Britain and Ireland continuously, but I cannot ignore the profound impact that the coronovirus is having, not only here in Shetland but around Britain, Ireland and the rest of the world."

Ms Penny, who has raised nearly £59,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK, said the world was living through "challenging and uncertain times".

Image copyright Karen Penny Image caption She has walked more than 6,000 miles

"I have to take personal responsibility for my actions and the impact those actions have on others with whom I come into contact. It is so essential to act compassionately for all those who are vulnerable at this time.

"I am so very sorry that I cannot continue at this time and would so hate to feel that I have let anybody down, but I will resume my walk at the very first opportunity that I can," she added.