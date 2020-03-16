Image copyright EPA Image caption A microscopic image of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19

A patient has died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the chief medical officer for Wales.

The patient, 68, with underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Dr Frank Atherton said: "It is with regret that today I am confirming a patient in Wales has sadly died after contracting Covid-19."

He offered his "sincere condolences" to family and friends and asked for their request for privacy to be respected.

The person who died had no travel history and had been living at home before admission to hospital.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "I am deeply saddened that a person in Wales who had coronavirus has died. My heartfelt condolences are with their family and friends.

"We continue to work hard to respond to this fast changing situation, as the impact of the virus continues to increase in the days and weeks ahead."

Earlier, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales had reached 124.

However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher as officials are concentrating on testing those sick enough to need hospital treatment.

Public Health Wales (PHW) added condolences to the family affected by this loss.

"No further details regarding this individual will be released, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality," said Dr Giri Shankar, PHW incident director.

"Thirty new cases have today tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 124," he added.

"We are reminding the public that people no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Covid-19. Instead, anyone who has a high temperature or a new continuous cough should stay at home for seven days. They should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital."

