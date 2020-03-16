Image caption Paola Dyboski-Bryant and her son Ziggy are raising cash for a hospital

A family has started fundraising for an intensive care unit to help them look after coronavirus patients.

Paola Dyboski-Bryant and her family launched "Together Let's Beat This" on JustGiving after family in Italy shared stories of health staff helping people.

Their plan is to raise cash for extra equipment for staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Ms Dyboski-Bryant said she wanted to do something positive at a time when people feel helpless.

"Our focus needs to be on 'many loved ones can be saved' rather than 'many loved ones will be lost'," said Ms Dyboski-Bryant, who is originally from Italy but lives in Clwt-y-Bont near Bangor.

"Through loved ones that live in the affected areas in Italy I have been witnessing every day what is happening on the ground there as the coronavirus takes hold."

Many of us could need the help of the NHS, Ms Dyboski-Bryant said.

"In Italy, as I understand it, before the coronavirus pandemic began they already had twice as many intensive care beds as the UK, and even these have not been enough," the toy maker added.

Money raised by Ms Dyboski-Bryant will go directly to Ysbyty Gwynedd's intensive care unit fund.

Her 11-year-old son Ziggy also said he was keen to help.

"I think our donations will help all of them know that we all care," he said.

Katherine Evans, a sister on the hospital's Cybi Ward, said donations would "make a difference".

"Money raised will help us to give the very best care possible for our patients," she said.

"Whilst the NHS is putting huge additional resource into our operations, these donations will greatly help us to provide the additional items and extra support needed that goes over and above what the NHS can provide."