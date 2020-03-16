Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean is a regular on shows such as Radio 4's The News Quiz

A Welsh comic has been named the latest winner of an award in memory of sit-com star Caroline Aherne.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean becomes the third person to receive the bursary honouring Aherne, who found fame in television shows such as The Royle Family and Mrs Merton.

The £5,000 prize will go to help fund Pritchard-McLean's future career, alongside mentorship from the BBC.

Aherne died in 2016 from cancer, at the age of 52.

"I adore Caroline so much, in fact, I was too intimidated to put myself forward at first, she's an absolute icon," said Pritchard-McLean.

"I'm now so glad that I did.

"Now, I can pretend my endless re-watching of Mrs Merton and The Royle Family is for work and not just me being a creepy fan girl."

Caroline Aherne in one of her most famous roles - as chat show host Mrs Merton

The comedian, who grew-up on a farm on Anglesey, is already well known for her appearances on Radio 4's The News Quiz, and hosting the satirical show Newsjack on the station.

On TV she has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and compered the Stand Up at BBC Wales show.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC comedy commissioning, said: "Just as Caroline embodied the spirit of working class northern comedy that she brought to the masses, Kiri represents all that is vibrant and distinctive about the Welsh working class sense of humour.

"We will support her to bring that unique voice and talent to national prominence."

Previous winners of the prize were Sophie Willan in 2018 and stand-up comic Amy Gledhill last year.