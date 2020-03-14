Image copyright Jaggery / Geograph Image caption Visiting at all sites, including Morriston (pictured), Singleton and Neath Port Talbot hospitals, has been reduced

Patients in hospitals in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot are to be allowed visitors for just one hour a day in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said it was also introducing a one visitor at a time policy immediately.

Visiting at all sites, including Morriston, Singleton and Neath Port Talbot hospitals, will run from 15:00 GMT.

It said those with suspected COVID-19 could not have visitors.

The health board said its measures include no child visitors.

The rules "may be relaxed" for palliative care patients, the health board added.

The restrictions apply to all sites, including community and mental health wards.

It apologised for the inconvenience or distress caused by the restrictions.

Powys Teaching Health Board has said there were no restrictions in place at the moment.

Hywel Dda University Health Board advised families to restrict visiting to what is necessary and not visit if you are unwell.