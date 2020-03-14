Image caption Nadine Marshall won the Plaid Cymru nomination for South Wales PCC in a members' vote

The mother of murdered teenager Conner Marshall will stand as a candidate in next year's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections.

Nadine Marshall's 18-year-old son was beaten to death in Porthcawl in 2015. His attacker, who is serving a life sentence, was on probation at the time.

Mrs Marshall has been selected as Plaid Cymru's candidate for the South Wales PCC election.

A commissioner will be elected in all four Welsh police force areas.

Mrs Marshall, who won the Plaid nomination in a members' vote, told the BBC previously that she had a "huge understanding of how a crime can affect every single aspect of your life and how it can practically decimate a family".

South Wales Police's current PCC Alun Michael will seek re-election for Labour, the Conservative candidate is Carolyn Webster while independent candidate Mike Baker intends to stand again.

The Liberal Democrats are still selecting candidates for the elections, though they may not stand in each area.

The PCC elections were due to be held in May but have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.