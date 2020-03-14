Coronavirus cases in Wales: where are the confirmed cases?
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales has reached 60, Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed.
It announced 22 new cases of Covid-19 across Wales on Saturday.
The virus has been confirmed in 15 of the 22 Welsh local authorities.
However the UK government has said it estimates the true number of cases could be far greater.
A total of 21 people have died in the UK and ministers are understood to be working on plans to stop various types of public events.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Wales?
The local authority locations of all 60 confirmed cases to date in Wales are:
- 14 cases in Swansea
- 11 in Neath Port Talbot
- Seven in Caerphilly
- Five in Cardiff
- Five in Powys
- Four in Carmarthenshire
- Four in Monmouthshire
- Two in Newport
- Two in Pembrokeshire
- One in Blaenau Gwent
- One in Conwy
- One in Flintshire
- One in Anglesey
- One in Wrexham
- One in Bridgend
- Source: PHW