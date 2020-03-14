Image copyright PA Media

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales has reached 60, Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed.

It announced 22 new cases of Covid-19 across Wales on Saturday.

The virus has been confirmed in 15 of the 22 Welsh local authorities.

However the UK government has said it estimates the true number of cases could be far greater.

A total of 21 people have died in the UK and ministers are understood to be working on plans to stop various types of public events.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Wales?

The local authority locations of all 60 confirmed cases to date in Wales are:

14 cases in Swansea

11 in Neath Port Talbot

Seven in Caerphilly

Five in Cardiff

Five in Powys

Four in Carmarthenshire

Four in Monmouthshire

Two in Newport

Two in Pembrokeshire

One in Blaenau Gwent

One in Conwy

One in Flintshire

One in Anglesey

One in Wrexham

One in Bridgend

Source: PHW