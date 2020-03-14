Image copyright Family photo Image caption Danielle Morgan says Frankie has passed his cardiatric tests with "flying colours"

When Danielle Morgan was born with a serious heart condition, her family was warned to prepare for the worst.

She underwent life-saving surgery at just six weeks old and received more than ten years of treatment at a children's hospice.

Now, 27 years after her family feared the worst, Danielle has become a mother, Ty Hafan hospice has announced.

"The fact I've been able to give birth to the most healthy, beautiful boy is just life-changing," she said.

"It means the world to me because I always wanted to be a mum but was always warned it may be too stressful for my body."

Danielle, from Margam, Port Talbot, was born with transposition of the greater arteries and her family were warned she might not reach her first birthday.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Frankie was born after 35 weeks by emergency caesarean section

She did, but at the age of seven she was among the first children through the doors of Ty Hafan, in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, when it opened in 1999.

Danielle still requires daily medication for her heart condition but the prospect of becoming a parent was all the motivation she needed to get through her pregnancy.

"Falling pregnant really did feel like a miracle milestone for me but it was such a scary time," she said.

"My family was really worried throughout because I was always having tests and then waiting for results.

"My biggest fear was that my boy would inherit my heart condition. The doctors weren't able to say for sure until he was born and the tests were terrifying, but he has passed all his cardiac tests with flying colours."

Image copyright Tony Hodge / Geograph Image caption Staff at Ty Hafan are "over the moon" for Danielle

Ty Hafan is among the UK's leading paediatric palliative care charities and has helped more than 800 children since it opened.

But the charity says Danielle is the first of those to become a parent and says she is an "inspiration" to others.

"It's an incredible moment when a young person reaches 18 and graduates from our services, let alone going on to have a healthy baby," said Lynne Phelps, the charity's play and therapies lead.

"We can't help but feel so proud of Danielle. We feel so humbled that we were able to support her at such a pivotal, and at times, quite uncertain time in her life."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Frankie's father Kane is deaf and has helped Danielle "overcome new challenges" together

While parenthood is proving both a delight and tiring, Danielle also knows she faces more surgery herself.

"I love being a mum but I still have to be careful because I get out of breath very easily," she said.

"I rely on my partner, Kane, with the physical but also mental challenges, to make sure Frankie always has the best care.

"Once Frankie is a little older, I'm due to go through some major heart surgery which could be life-changing.

"But with my family's help, I've got the determination to get through that as well."