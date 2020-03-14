Coronavirus: Public's role 'crucial' in containing pandemic
The public has a "crucial role to play in containing the spread" of coronavirus, according an expert.
Chris Williams made the comments as Public Health Wales (PHW) announced 22 new cases of the virus, 60 in total.
He said PHW was "identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases", which include 10 in Swansea and one in Bridgend.
He said transmission could be reduced if people self-isolated if they had any symptoms and washed their hands.
"We are trying to flatten the peak that you would expect from mathematical modelling by slowing the transmission through measures such as home isolation of cases," Dr Williams, PHW's incident director for the outbreak told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
The new cases confirmed on Saturday:
- Two in Neath Port Talbot local authority area
- Ten in Swansea local authority area
- Two in Caerphilly local authority area
- Two in Monmouthshire local authority area
- One in Conwy local authority area
- One in Cardiff local authority area
- One in Bridgend local authority area
- One in Carmarthenshire local authority area
- Two in Powys local authority area
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- GETTING READY: What is the UK's 'delay' phase?
- TRAVEL PLANS: What are your rights?
- IN-DEPTH: Coronavirus pandemic