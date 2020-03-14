Image copyright PA Media Image caption Samples being tested at the specialist virology centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff

The public has a "crucial role to play in containing the spread" of coronavirus, according an expert.

Chris Williams made the comments as Public Health Wales (PHW) announced 22 new cases of the virus, 60 in total.

He said PHW was "identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases", which include 10 in Swansea and one in Bridgend.

He said transmission could be reduced if people self-isolated if they had any symptoms and washed their hands.

"We are trying to flatten the peak that you would expect from mathematical modelling by slowing the transmission through measures such as home isolation of cases," Dr Williams, PHW's incident director for the outbreak told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

The new cases confirmed on Saturday: