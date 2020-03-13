Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Huw Griffiths became manager of Caernarfon Town in February 2020

A football manager and his wife have admitted offences relating to a violent pub fight last summer.

Caernarfon Town's Huw Griffiths and wife Sian have been warned they may face prison after pleading guilty over their parts in the brawl in July 2019.

The 43-year-old, who only became boss of Caernarfon six weeks ago, pleaded guilty to affray at Mold Crown Court.

Mrs Griffiths, 43, admitted wounding a woman, assaulting a police officer and causing actual bodily harm to a woman.

The mother-of-two pleaded guilty to wounding Jessica Waterhouse, causing actual bodily harm to Anna Short and to assaulting police officer Lauren Halliwell.

The brawl happened at the Red Lion pub in Marford, near Wrexham, on 13 July 2019.

The couple live in the village, at Meadows View.

Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption The fight happened at the busy Red Lion Hotel in Marford

Griffiths became manager of Caernarfon in February after leaving Cymru Premier rivals Cefn Druids and his team are due to face champions TNS on Friday evening.

Both given unconditional bail while reports are prepared and will be sentenced on 9 April.

Recorder Simon Mills warned them of the possibility of custodial sentences.