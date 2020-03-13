Image caption Sarah Hopkins is preparing for the eventuality her school may have to teach children remotely

School and colleges in Wales remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic, but concerns remain about the effect it could have on exams.

One head teacher said she was making sure online resources were available for pupils to learn at home.

Exams watchdog Qualifications Wales said those sitting GCSEs and A-levels should keep working towards them.

The Welsh Government said the "clear advice" was schools should stay open at the moment, but that could change.

At Bishop Hedley Catholic High School in Merthyr Tydfil, they have been reinforcing messages around hygiene for staff and students and have placed hand sanitisers at every till point in the canteen at lunchtime.

Head teacher Sarah Hopkins said pupils had "taken it in their stride", but there was concern about what would happen for those preparing for GCSEs.

The school already uses Google Classroom for teaching so pupils can learn at home and get immediate feedback online.

"I've asked staff to make sure that there is a bank of resources readily available should we be in a position where we have to have enforced closure," she said.

"Staff are used to setting work remotely for learners, especially if they've got an illness and they can't get to school, or they're using it for revision purposes for key stage four [GCSE] classes, and also any holiday sessions that learner might need. The learners all have revision packs already."

Image caption Jack says some of his friends are panicking

Jack, 15, is preparing for GCSEs this summer. His primary concern is the health of his grandparents, but his exams are also on his mind.

"I'm already stressed enough as it is, and then added on to this they might close the school which could damage learning and it's not the best.

"Some of my friends are panicking... it is very uncertain. The teachers are doing a lot to help. We're learning as much as we can."

Qualifications Wales said it was monitoring the situation along with authorities across the UK and discussing "whether any additional measures are needed this year".

"In the meantime the really important message is that learners, students and their teachers continue to prepare for this summer's exams just as they would any other year," spokesman Emyr George said.

Image caption Sarah and Will Rees said it would have a big impact on their working life if their daughter's nursery closed

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said one consideration in deciding not to close schools was the impact on parents, especially those working in key areas such as the NHS and the police.

At Green Giraffe Nursery in Cardiff parents dropping off their children said "everyone's trying to remain calm but preparing for the worst".

Sarah and Will Rees said the nursery, where their two-year-old daughter Lily goes, had been communicating the latest advice on hygiene.

If stricter measures are placed on schools and nurseries in coming days or weeks it would have a big knock-on effect on them.

Mr Rees said: "We both work. We can probably get by for a while doing childcare ourselves but it would be a big impact."

"If it goes on for a prolonged period of time it would be enormously disruptive and I think that what parents generally are starting to get a bit nervous about," Mrs Rees added.