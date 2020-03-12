Wales is moving to a "delay" phase as part of an escalated response to the coronavirus.

The advice will change from Friday - with people who become unwell being asked to self-isolate for seven days.

Chief medical officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton said the trajectory of the virus was now "quite clear" and the challenge remained preparing for a significant number of cases.

Case numbers have risen from 19 to 25, with the first case in north Wales.

Dr Atherton said Wales was now really in the "delay phase" of the virus and it would lead to some inconvenience for people not going to work or school.

"We need to reduce the peak of demand" on the health and social care system to it can prepare for the peak of the virus, which is still estimate to be in May or June, he said.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said closing schools was not an appropriate option at the moment.

A total of 785 people in Wales have now been tested.

The new confirmed cases are:

A case in Cardiff and another in Monmouthshire associated with travel abroad

Two cases in Neath Port Talbot linked to contact with a previous case

A case in Blaenau Gwent and another in Wrexham. Neither have a travel history to a country where the virus is circulating or known contact with another confirmed case

The first case of coronavirus transmitted within the community, without an obvious close contact or travel history, was confirmed in Caerphilly on Wednesday.

"The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is under way, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public's health," said Dr Robin Howe, incident director at Public Health Wales.

Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close from 18:00 GMT, it was announced earlier.

Official updates on the virus in Wales will now be given at 11:00 daily.

There are now 596 confirmed cases in the UK, up from 456 on Wednesday, and two more deaths, of people with underlying health conditions in London and Essex, taking the total to 10.