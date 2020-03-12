Swansea Marina: Body found in water
A body has been found in the water at Swansea Marina, in the city.
Emergency services were called to the waterfront location at 08:20 GMT, police said.
A spokesperson for the South Wales force said fire and ambulance crews also went to the scene, and an individual was recovered from the harbour.
"A body has been recovered and inquiries are ongoing," the police force said in a statement.